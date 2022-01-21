Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $84.82. 1,306,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,880,943. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.