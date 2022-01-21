Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.14. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $25.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $397.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.06. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $5,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

