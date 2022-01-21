Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.89 and the lowest is ($4.95). Novavax posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($11.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $26.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $49.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $15,780,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.73. Novavax has a one year low of $89.12 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.