Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $169.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $162.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 329,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,423. The firm has a market cap of $604.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman purchased 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

