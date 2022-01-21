Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

