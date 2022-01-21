Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million.

GMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $2.57. 16,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

