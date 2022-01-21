Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVGO stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

