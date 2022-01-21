Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,150,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832,061. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

