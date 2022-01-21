Brokerages Expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Local Bounti.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

LOCL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,736. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

