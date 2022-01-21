Brokerages Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 2,691,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,952. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

