Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

