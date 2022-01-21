Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target at $30.57

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

