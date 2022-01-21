Brokerages Set Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target at $43.34

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,084,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.