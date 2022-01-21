Brokerages Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) PT at $21.50

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

DFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DFH stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $362.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

