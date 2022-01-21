Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $15.50

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Evolus stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 8,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

