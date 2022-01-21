Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Target Price at €9.95

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.95 ($11.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ETR:LEO traded up €0.27 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €9.47 ($10.76). 478,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 12-month low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a 12-month high of €18.50 ($21.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

