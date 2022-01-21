Brokerages Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target at $339.67

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.67.

LNDNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$38.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

