Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT at €179.09

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.09 ($203.51).

SAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SAE stock opened at €111.30 ($126.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -93.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €135.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

