Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT at €179.09

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.09 ($203.51).

SAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SAE stock opened at €111.30 ($126.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -93.65. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €135.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

