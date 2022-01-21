Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

TLYS opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.