Brokers Offer Predictions for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$86.14 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.