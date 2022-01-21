Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Management, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

