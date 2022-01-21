Brokers Set Expectations for Invacare Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

IVC opened at $2.64 on Friday. Invacare has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Invacare by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

