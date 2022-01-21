Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

