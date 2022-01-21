Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.50

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 50461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
