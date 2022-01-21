Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.50

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 50461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.