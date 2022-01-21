BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Cap Achieves $101.36 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $101.36 million and $5.85 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.58 or 0.07283439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.46 or 1.00121020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00063487 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

