BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

