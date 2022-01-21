BTIG Research Trims Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price to $7.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

SFT opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $178.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shift Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 274.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 884,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 274,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

