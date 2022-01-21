Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 846,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

