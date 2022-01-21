Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 2,280 ($31.11) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,100 ($28.65).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $779.05.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

