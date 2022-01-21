Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.