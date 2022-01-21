Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $215.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.01 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

