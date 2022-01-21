Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) Head to Head Analysis

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Stem has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 15.35 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -82.85

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $37.40, indicating a potential upside of 179.52%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.98%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Stem.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

