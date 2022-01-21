C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Head-To-Head Review

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOMO and C-Bond Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 88.28 -$1.64 million N/A N/A C-Bond Systems $660,000.00 11.97 -$4.43 million ($0.05) -0.56

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C-Bond Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.16, suggesting that its share price is 616% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of FOMO shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41% C-Bond Systems -611.60% N/A -916.23%

Summary

FOMO beats C-Bond Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

