C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.10 ($0.57). 207,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 245,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.58).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of £96.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

