California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 42,277 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $53,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,533,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

