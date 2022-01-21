California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 731 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,106 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Splunk worth $48,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.