California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,288,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $49,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 113.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 705,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

