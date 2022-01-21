California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,476 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 520,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $46,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.