California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 52 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Albemarle worth $57,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.49. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

