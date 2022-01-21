Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Camden National worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden National by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden National by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Camden National by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $726.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

