Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 9,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 268,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

