Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 9,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 268,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
