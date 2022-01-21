Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.83. Canaan shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 62,198 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $744.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Canaan by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.