Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.71

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.71 and traded as high as C$32.35. Canfor shares last traded at C$31.44, with a volume of 232,523 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.71.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 5.2099997 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

