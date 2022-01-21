CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

DBM stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.72. The stock has a market cap of C$733.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

