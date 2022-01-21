Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $177.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Capital One Financial by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 965,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.