Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $177.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.
Shares of COF opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Capital One Financial by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 965,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.