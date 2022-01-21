Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “
Shares of CGRN opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $13.69.
In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGRN. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.
About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
