Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Shares of CGRN opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGRN. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.