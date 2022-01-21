Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Buys £10,220.10 in Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Phil White purchased 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £10,220.10 ($13,944.74).
Shares of LON CAR opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.51) on Friday. Carclo plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.01.
About Carclo
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.