Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.14.

CSL stock opened at $229.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.43. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

