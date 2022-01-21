CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.35

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 4767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

