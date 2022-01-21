Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $48.03 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

